The Monograph of the Paradiseidae and Ptilonorhynchidae (1891–1898) by Richard Bowdler Sharpe (1847-1909) examines birds of paradise and bowerbirds, focusing on their habitats and vibrant appearances. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of The Monograph of the Paradiseidae in our Public Domain collection.