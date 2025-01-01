Primula Japonica or the Japanese primrose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694229/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Clematis Magnifica from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693875/image-green-leaves-flower-plant View license Tillandsia musaica from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16691484/image-green-leaves-flower-plant View license Grand Mogul Crimson Hybrid Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688779/image-rose-flower-plant View license Fuchsia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694759/image-flowers-plant-art View license Grand Mogul Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678248/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose, Lord Clyde (Rosa hybrida var.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16712061/image-rose-flower View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693289/image-rose-flower-plant View license Tea Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678355/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695916/image-rose-flower-plant View license Cattleya Mardellii from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692983/image-flower-plant-art View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693785/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693005/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692853/image-rose-flower-plant View license Orange Hydrangea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693909/image-paper-flower-plant View license Cineraria hybrida from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695402/image-flowers-plant-pattern View license Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695358/image-flower-plant-art View license Hybrid fuchsia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16691666/image-flowers-plant-art View license Rosa indica from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693724/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693844/image-rose-flower View license Penstemon from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693334/image-flowers-plant-art View license Camellia, Master Rosea (Camellia japonica var.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693823/image-green-leaves-rose-flower View license Hydrangea macrophylla from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695387/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Camellia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677449/image-green-leaves-rose-flower View license Mimulus or Monkeyflowers from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677759/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Nasturtium from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16681615/image-green-leaves-flowers-plant View license Hybrid Perpetual Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693175/image-rose-flower-plant View license Purple flower from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693078/image-flower-plant-art View license Masdevallia Denisonii or Masdevallia Coccinea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677752/image-flowers-plant-art View license Penstemon or Beardtongues from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677840/image-flower-plant-art View license Tulip from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693043/image-flower-plant-art View license Lavender and White Rhododendron from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16682040/image-green-leaves-flowers-plant View license Dracaena from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693194/image-potted-plant-flower View license Cineraria from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692868/image-flower-plant-pattern View license White and Yellow Lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695906/image-animal-flower-plant View license Cordyline fruticosa from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678064/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Purple Pansy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692923/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695854/image-rose-flower-plant View license Welfia Regia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677417/image-palm-tree-flower-plant View license New Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695316/image-flower-plant-fruit View license Capsicum Little Gem known as Pequin Pepper or Hot Chili Pepper from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692768/image-green-leaves-plant-fruit View license Viola cornuta, known as horned pansy or horned violet from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693328/image-flower-plant-art View license Orthosiphon Stamineus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694324/image-grass-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693097/image-rose-flower-plant View license Red rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678211/image-rose-flower View license Japanese Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693172/image-flower-plant-art View license Camellia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693656/image-rose-flower-plant View license Dahlia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693187/image-green-leaves-flowers-plant View license Argyranthemum frutescens known as Paris daisy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678060/image-flowers-plant-art View license Coleus Rainbow Blend from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692596/image-potted-plant-flower View license Hyacinthus orientalis or the common hyacinth from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693066/image-flower-plant-art View license Purple Lupine from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678587/image-grass-flower-plant View license Rose Duke of Albany from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694524/image-green-leaves-rose-red-roses View license Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695896/image-flower-plant-art View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693014/image-rose-flower-plant View license Camellia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678523/image-rose-flower-plant View license Gladiolus Neogenes from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677857/image-rose-flower-plant View license Clematis Lanuginosa from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688775/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Dahlia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694271/image-green-leaves-flower-plant View license Gazania Splendors from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694390/image-flower-plant-art View license Primula auricula and Bear's ear from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693828/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Fuchsia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678024/image-flowers-plant-fruit View license Barkeria Uniflora from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678102/image-flower-plant-art View license Odontoglossum tripudians from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16732735/image-flowers-plant-art View license Thunbergia laurifolia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693139/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Pink Duchess (Clake) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688772/image-rose-flower-plant View license Hybrid Perpetual roses from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693950/image-rose-flower View license Masdevallia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693276/image-flower-plant-art View license Iberis umbellata or Garden Candytuft from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693221/image-flowers-plant-pattern View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16692872/image-green-leaves-rose-flower View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693879/image-rose-red-flower View license Alpine Auriculas from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677787/image-flower-plant-art View license liliaceae Tulipa from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693650/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16695952/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693070/image-rose-flower-plant View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694900/image-rose-flower-plant View license Penstemons from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694100/image-rose-flowers-plant View license Tillandsia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693394/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688729/image-rose-flower-plant View license Chrysanthemum Morifolium or Florist's Daisy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693964/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16694710/image-rose-flower-plant View license Lilium Kramerianum or Kramer's Lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677827/image-flower-plant-art View license Rose Mrs. Harry Turner from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677963/image-rose-red-flower View license Iresine Herbstii from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693818/image-flower-plant-tree View license Abutilon megapotamicum or Callianthe megapotamica from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693408/image-potted-plant-flowers View license Pansy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677798/image-flower-plant-art View license Cattleya wallisii from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693401/image-animal-flower-plant View license Japanese Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688778/image-flowers-plant-fruit View license Narcissus muticus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688715/image-flower-plant-art View license Hibicus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16677847/image-green-leaves-rose-flower View license Amaryllis Belladonna or the Jersey Lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693821/image-green-leaves-rose-flower View license Iris Cross Stitch Pattern from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16678092/image-flower-plant-art View license Alyssum saxatile from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16691651/image-flowers-plant-pattern View license Freesia Leichtliniana from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16732843/image-flowers-plant-pattern View license Lilium Tigrinum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693251/image-flower-plant-lily-flowers View license Cypripedium sedeni from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688723/image-flowers-plant-art View license Gloxinias from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688907/image-flowers-plant-art View license Chysis Chelsoni from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688732/image-flower-plant-pattern View license Dracaena from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16688621/image-potted-plant-flower View license Fuchsia Lye's Favorite from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16693262/image-flowers-plant-fruit View license