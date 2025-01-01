Beautiful illustrations of birds from A Monograph of The Trogonidae (1835-1838), or Family of Trogons by John Gould (1804-1881), an English ornithologist who published monographs on birds. These hand-colored lithographs showcase the vibrancy of birds and their habitat. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations from A Monograph of The Trogonidae in our Public Domain collection.