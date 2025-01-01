North American Wildflowers (1925) by Mary Vaux Walcott is a collection showcasing 400 hand-drawn watercolor illustrations of flowers from across North America. Known as the "Audubon of Botany," Walcott captures the delicate beauty and diversity of florals with artistic elegance. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of North American Wildflowers in our Public Domain collection.