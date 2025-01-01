World Trade Center twin towers, under construction, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6310838/world-trade-center-twin-towers-under-construction-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Empire State Building and smoke stacks, New York City? by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6321536/empire-state-building-and-smoke-stacks-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Fireworks, the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320956/fireworks-the-manhattan-skyline-and-the-brooklyn-bridge-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Keith Haring, working on installation for Palladium disco New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305878/keith-haring-working-installation-for-palladium-disco-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297670/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artist Free Image from public domain license Anti-nuclear demonstration, Wall St., 1982, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297123/anti-nuclear-demonstration-wall-st-1982-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Anita Morris, singer and entertainer, of "Nine" Broadway play by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296565/anita-morris-singer-and-entertainer-nine-broadway-play Free Image from public domain license Elizabeth Taylor, press conference, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299874/elizabeth-taylor-press-conference-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296635/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artist Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298256/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-and-pug-artist Free Image from public domain license Renata Scotto, opera singer performing in "Manon" by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315923/renata-scotto-opera-singer-performing-manon Free Image from public domain license Keith Haring, painting Palladium backdrop Palladium night club, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303914/keith-haring-painting-palladium-backdrop-palladium-night-club-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Keith Haring, painting Palladium backdrop Palladium night club, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305030/keith-haring-painting-palladium-backdrop-palladium-night-club-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Betty Friedan N.O.W. demonstration for Iranian women's rights by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299358/betty-friedan-now-demonstration-for-iranian-womens-rights Free Image from public domain license Dan Rather CBS, 1984 presidential election night, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319459/dan-rather-cbs-1984-presidential-election-night-new-york-city Free Image from public domain license Joan Baez at Anti-draft demonstration, Central Park, Bandshell, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303829/joan-baez-anti-draft-demonstration-central-park-bandshell-nyc Free Image from public domain license Grand Theater-Teatr Wielki, Polish National Opera, Warsaw, Poland by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301337/grand-theater-teatr-wielki-polish-national-opera-warsaw-poland Free Image from public domain license Moshe Dayan, Israeli General, Press Conference, N.Y. by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320598/moshe-dayan-israeli-general-press-conference-ny Free Image from public domain license Treat Williams, actor, at his restaurant Chelsea Central, New York by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6311766/treat-williams-actor-his-restaurant-chelsea-central-new-york Free Image from public domain license Pope John Paul II, head-and-shoulders portrait, greeting bishops in Warsaw, Poland by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6311118/image-vintage-public-domain-portrait Free Image from public domain license Mickey Rooney, actor (shown in "Sugar Babies," NY), Ann Miller by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320114/mickey-rooney-actor-shown-sugar-babies-ny-ann-miller Free Image from public domain license Jimmy Carter's Inaugural day parade, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303896/jimmy-carters-inaugural-day-parade-washington-dc Free Image from public domain license Pope John Paul II visits Katowice, Poland. Katowice church by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309508/pope-john-paul-visits-katowice-poland-katowice-church Free Image from public domain license Jimmy Carter with daughter Amy Carter, St. Simons Island, Georgia by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319179/jimmy-carter-with-daughter-amy-carter-st-simons-island-georgia Free Image from public domain license Dusk silhouette of Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, night view by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319872/dusk-silhouette-manhattan-skyline-and-the-brooklyn-bridge-night-view Free Image from public domain license Toni Morrison author, at her upstate New York home by Bernard Gotfryd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6313224/toni-morrison-author-her-upstate-new-york-home Free Image from public domain license