I am an American sign (1942), vintage photo by Dorothea Lange. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230416/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Josie Caudill looking over slab fence on her father's farm. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109266/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license People on one of the rides on amusement row at the Labor Day celebration, Silverton, Colorado by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109238/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license Washington, Yakima Valley, near Wapato. One of Chris Adolph's younger children. Farm Security Administration Rehabilitation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107759/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age thirty-two. Nipomo, California by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107259/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Men spiking logs to go up ramp into sawmill. It was working only halftime and was even…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108979/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Ray Halstead making a turn while harrowing an irrigated field. He is a FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108940/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license Home and family of oil field roustabout. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During periods of unemployment the woman takes in washing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107270/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license Youngsters in the swimming pool at the dude desert ranch at Coolidge, Arizona by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108958/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age 32 by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107784/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license "Social Justice," founded by Father Coughlin, sold on important street corners and intersections. New York City by Dorothea…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Migrant Cotton Picker and Her Baby near Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765958/photo-image-face-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license A mother in California who with her husband and her two children will be returned to Oklahoma by the Relief Administration.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107750/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license Oakland, Calif., Mar. 1942. A large sign reading "I am an American" placed in the window of a store, at [401 - 403 Eighth]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108063/image-persons-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of St. Anne's Avenue, Bronx, New York by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108065/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license Fort Knox. M-4 tanks. One of our new battleships of the land, a mighty M-4 tank that will disturb a lot of Axis plans. In…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109165/image-hands-art-fireFree Image from public domain license Poker game of construction workers at canteen. Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108946/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bowling alley on southside of Chicago, Illinois] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108974/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Ray Halstead, FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower, pumping up a tire. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109243/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license The hands of Mrs. Andrew Ostermeyer, wife of a homesteader, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107742/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license The sheriff of McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in front of the jail. He has been sheriff for thirty years by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108053/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy with Spanish cowpony. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169814/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107267/image-people-art-bookFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mormon farmer shoeing a horse, Santa Clara, Utah] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108841/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license Girls waiting for Episcopal Church to end so they can see the processional, South Side of Chicago, Illinois by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109046/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Children of evicted sharecropper, now living on Sherwood Eddy cooperative plantation by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107757/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tillamook cheese plant, Tillamook, Oregon. Cheese aging. Cheese made in Tillamook…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109225/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Listening to speeches at mass meeting of Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers protesting congressional cut of relief…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107761/image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain license Crowd watch daredevil preparing to dive into water from cycle down elevated incline, state fair, Donaldsonville, Louisiana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107747/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license Rural children at R.F.D. box, near Fruitland, Idaho by Dorothea Lange. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107521/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license Model of ice cream cone in front of candy store, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108054/image-shadow-person-artFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107725/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rear stairs of apartment house, L Street, N.W., Washington, D.C.] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108056/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Two Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765963/photo-image-face-vintage-childrenFree Image from public domain license Walla Walla County, Washington. Farmer and the mules which pull the combine through the wheat fields by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109105/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license One of migratory family in Farm Security Administration (FSA) labor camp. Calipatria, Imperial Valley, California by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109558/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license Placing ropes into position for hoisting bundles of sugarcane at mill near New Iberia, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108953/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107711/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license New Madrid County, Missouri. Sunflower heads in field, Southeast Missouri Farms by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108021/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license Man at the bar on Saturday night. Craigville, Minnesota by Russell Lee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108949/image-face-cat-handFree Image from public domain license Automobile after the flood on Mackey Ferry Road near Mount Vernon, Indiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109271/image-plant-art-skyFree Image from public domain license Farm woman using songbook as sunshade during dinner at all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108862/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license La Forge Farms, Missouri. Hats and an umbrella in a school for s near the FSA (Farm Security Administration) project for the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107702/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front porch of sharecropper cabin, Southeast Missouri Farms] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107692/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Workmen at Umatilla Ordnance Depot at beer party given by contractor in celebration of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109083/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license Fighting fire of rice straw stack in rice field near Crowley, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Salmon River Valley in Custer County, Idaho] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108959/image-cloud-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license Kern County, California. Sign on U.S. 99 main highway between Los Angeles and San Francisco by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107713/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718193/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109076/image-people-art-horseFree Image from public domain license Closeup of cutter's hands (cutting cloth), Jersey Homesteads, Hightstown, New Jersey by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108059/image-dog-hand-personFree Image from public domain license One of L.H. Nissen's children in rocking chair. Nissen shack near Dickens, Iowa. Nissen is a hired man by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107714/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Chicken feed, flour and other bulky products are now bagged in printed cotton materials for use as dress materials.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107701/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license Child of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store, Jarreau, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108040/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Power lines along highway in Dawson County, Texas] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108936/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain license Migrant cotton picker's child who lives in a tent in the government camp instead of along the highway or in a ditch bank.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109554/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license Children's shoes and clothes, Alfred Atkinson family near Shannon City, Ringgold County, Iowa by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107756/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Two children of John Scott, a hired man living near Ringgold, Iowa] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108049/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Scene on 7th Avenue near 38th Street, New York City] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107731/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license Telephone used for communication between various points in the mine. Mill and office, gold mine at Mogollon, New Mexico by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108088/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license Children sleeping during rest period at a nursery. There were not enough beds to go around. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109235/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license