Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765672/photo-image-sparkle-hamburgers-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765761/photo-image-vintage-mask-women Free Image from public domain license Training Camp Activities. Bayonet fighting instruction by an English Sergeant Major, Camp Dick, Texas, ca. 1917 - ca. 1918.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765685/photo-image-vintage-person-gun Free Image from public domain license Returning from a U-Boat scouting party. Aerial naval observer coming down from a "Blimp" type balloon after a scouting tour… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799373/photo-image-vintage-balloon-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Waimangu Geyser, The Greatest Known Geyser (1903) by A Cromwell Shepherd and Muir and Moodie. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027730/photo-image-public-domain-explosion-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765662/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kid Free Image from public domain license Vocational training for S.A.T.C. in University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Class in Pole-Climbing in the course for telephone… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799911/photo-image-plant-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-plane Free Image from public domain license Clinical photograph of a cyst of conjunctiva. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298608/free-photo-image-eye-vintage-black Free Image from public domain license German prisoners in a French prison camp. French Pictorial Service., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765496/photo-image-vintage-person-men Free Image from public domain license Photograph of San Francisco Yeomen Attached to the Naval Reserve, 06/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765791/photo-image-vintage-woman-person Free Image from public domain license Masks worn during experiments with plague. Manila, Philippines (1912). Original image from National Museum of Health and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298618/free-photo-image-vintage-covid-people Free Image from public domain license Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765686/photo-image-vintage-masks-women Free Image from public domain license The American Soldiers in Presence of Gas during World War I (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298627/free-photo-image-vintage-people-covid Free Image from public domain license 369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799561/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-history Free Image from public domain license The Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks On A Radio Broadcast From The Headquarters Of Operation Push, 07/1973. Photographer: White… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765591/photo-image-vintage-microphones Free Image from public domain license A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license PLUMBBOB/STOKES/dirigible – Nevada test Site, August 7, 1957. The tail, or “After” section of a U.S. Navy Goodyear ZSG-3… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718207/photo-image-background-cloud-vintage Free Image from public domain license Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718030/photo-image-vintage-airplane-skies Free Image from public domain license A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domain Free Image from public domain license U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717924/photo-image-cloud-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Police Disperse Marchers with Tear Gas, National Museum of African American History and Culture https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845018/police-disperse-marchers-with-tear-gas Free Image from public domain license Sunbathing is a popular pursuit in off-duty hours aboard Navy hospital ships. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393816/free-photo-image-retro-bikini-world-war Free Image from public domain license Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394001/free-photo-image-woman-old-nurses Free Image from public domain license Soldiers doing calisthenics, Camp Roberts, California (1942). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298589/free-photo-image-vintage-black-and-white-health Free Image from public domain license The announcing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, was the occasion for a monster celebration in Philadelphia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799554/photo-image-art-vintage-celebration Free Image from public domain license Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799869/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765471/photo-image-vintage-women-person Free Image from public domain license Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718309/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765682/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-women Free Image from public domain license Riveter at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, California, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769921/photo-image-vintage-airplane-lightning Free Image from public domain license "Secretaries, housewives, waitresses, women from all over central Florida are getting into vocational schools to learn war… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765796/photo-image-christmas-moon-vintage Free Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy airship USS Akron (ZRS-4) flying over the southern end of Manhattan, New York, New York, United States, circa… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717949/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-landscape Free Image from public domain license Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717963/photo-image-vintage-border-balloons Free Image from public domain license A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717891/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach Free Image from public domain license C–46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in uniform… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298594/free-photo-image-world-war-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license In 1966, a Viet Cong mortar shell slammed into the chest of a South Vietnamese soldier. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393966/free-photo-image-xray-chest-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394029/free-photo-image-old-plane-american-army Free Image from public domain license Chest X–ray of patient with influenza during World War I. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298602/free-photo-image-xray-vintage-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license Marine wounded being carried from the front lines to a forward aid station. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.]… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393968/free-photo-image-aid-station-army-asia Free Image from public domain license Emergency hospital during influenza epidemic, Camp Funston, Kansas (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298586/free-photo-image-spanish-flu-pandemic-covid Free Image from public domain license A soldier, whose helmet says "Swierk," holds a Vietnamese child during Vietnam War. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298581/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldier Free Image from public domain license Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298620/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldier Free Image from public domain license Women wearing surgical masks during the influenza epidemic, Brisbane (1919). Original image from State Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298584/free-photo-image-vintage-black-and-white-covid Free Image from public domain license B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718092/photo-image-plant-vintage-smoke Free Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315464/free-photo-image-war-world-normandy Free Image from public domain license Volunteer nurses from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298625/free-photo-image-covid-pandemic-black Free Image from public domain license Soldiers being mustered out at Camp Dix. New Jersey, 1918. Underwood and Underwood., 1917 - 1919. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799560/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718021/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Martin Luther King, Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765689/photo-image-face-paper-vintage Free Image from public domain license Expended .50 Caliber shells and links lay scattered on the ground. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032058/photo-image-public-domain-war Free Image from public domain license "USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Interior of a hospital ward at the Base Hospital, Camp Jackson, South Carolina, during the influenza epidemic (1918).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298592/free-photo-image-pandemic-covid-interior Free Image from public domain license Young child listening to a radio (ca. 1920). Original image from State Library of Queensland. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298587/free-photo-image-radio-headphones-vintage-photos Free Image from public domain license A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765690/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298617/free-photo-image-war-pandemic-soldier Free Image from public domain license Women Picket during Ladies Tailors Strike, 02/1910. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765479/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-banner Free Image from public domain license Famous New York soldiers return home. [The] 369th Infantry (old 15th National Guard of New York City) was the first New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765663/photo-image-vintage-people-history Free Image from public domain license The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fire Free Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718502/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gun Free Image from public domain license Engineer camp, 8th N.Y. State Militia by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800035/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license "First to Fight." A group of U.S. Marines. US Marine Corps Recruiting Publicity Bureau., 1918. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799895/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799564/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Photograph of Passengers Rescued from the French Liner Sontay, 04/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799399/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-ocean Free Image from public domain license Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-world Free Image from public domain license "Getting em up" at U.S.Naval Training Camp, Seattle, Washington. Webster & Stevens., ca. 1917 - ca. 1918. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765473/photo-image-vintage-megaphone Free Image from public domain license A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach Free Image from public domain license The leader Arizona passing 96th Street Pier in great naval review at New York City., ca. 1918. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765500/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license A wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763814/photo-image-books-posters-maps Free Image from public domain license The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718009/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Ringgold Battery on drill by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800150/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Photograph of the Nose of the USS Akron being Attached, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799445/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Capitol of the United States, Washington, D.C. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799437/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-construction Free Image from public domain license USS Nautilus (SS-571), the Navy's first atomic powered submarine, on its initial sea trials, 01/20/1955. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799562/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-ocean Free Image from public domain license American troops in Vladivostok parading before the building occupied by the staff of the Czecho-Slovaks. Japanese marines… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799870/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license Engine No. 137, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799459/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Park of captured guns, Richmond, Va., 1865. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765600/photo-image-vintage-gun Free Image from public domain license U.S. Congress. Joint Committee to Investigate Dirigible Disasters, ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799428/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-travel Free Image from public domain license Has eleven sons in service. Ike Sims of Atlanta, Georgia, 87 years old, has eleven sons in the service. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765508/photo-image-face-vintage-person Free Image from public domain license U.S. Military Engine. "Lincoln's Coach". Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765485/photo-image-vintage-train Free Image from public domain license Photograph of the USS Akron in the Goodyear-Zeppelin Dock , ca. 1933. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799406/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Marianas. Ensign Lucille Gemma, now stationed at a Naval Hospital goes to the beach. The beach is one of the few spots on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393838/free-photo-image-beach-vintage-lady Free Image from public domain license Volunteer caregivers from The American red cross during flu epidemic (1918). Original image from Oakland Public Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298582/free-photo-image-pandemic-vintage-influenza Free Image from public domain license Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domain Free Image from public domain license United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683939/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717922/photo-image-art-vintage-smoke Free Image from public domain license Operation during the Korean War with the 11th Evacuation Hospital (ca. 1950–1954). Original image from National Museum of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298622/free-photo-image-doctor-surgery-war Free Image from public domain license "Flight of Refugees Across Wrecked Bridge in Korea", photograph of refugees fleeing Pyongyang during the Korean War across a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717904/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Demonstration of Protest and Mourning for Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of March 25, 1911, 04/05/1911. Unrestricted.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765655/photo-image-vintage-banner-women Free Image from public domain license