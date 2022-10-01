Wood engraving prints by Richard Doyle or Richard "Dickie" Doyle (1824–1883), a British illustrator of the Victorian era. Doyle was born to an artistic family. His father was the well-known political cartoonist John Doyle. Dickie's caricature and cartoon illustrations frequently appeared in the British magazine, "Punch". He was enchanted by fairy tales and illustrated several fantasy books. He is remembered as a fairy tale illustrator. We have digitally enhanced his wood engraving prints into high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.