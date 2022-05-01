Coronavirus

At rawpixel we believe in the power of creativity to do good. In these extraordinary times we have come to the realization we could be doing much more.

That’s why we have challenged ourselves to create the best free COVID-19 design resources in the world, giving you the tools you need to spread awareness and help slow the pandemic.

To ensure our designs are as effective as possible at changing people’s attitudes, we have collaborated with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which COVID-19 messages resonate best with the public. Please take a look at our COVID-19 effective messaging collections.

To prevent the spread of misinformation, we have also created a special COVID-19 WHO information collection containing professional public health resources with the official advice sourced from the World Health Organization.