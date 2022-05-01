The Museum of New Zealand Plates
The Museum of New Zealand Plates Free High Resolution CC0 Vintage Illustrations
A selection of public domain images from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is the national museum of New Zealand. The museum is commonly known as Te Papa which means our places. Their Māori name, "Te Papa Tongarewa" in full interpretation is "our container of treasured things and people that spring from mother earth here in New Zealand". Download these high-resolution images for free under the CC0 license.