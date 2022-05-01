Cornelis Ploos van Amstel Classic Etchings

18th–century etchings by Dutch art collector and painter, Cornelis Ploos van Amstel (1726–1798). He was a member of the Amsterdam artist society, Arte et Amicitia (De Kunstkrans). As a famous art collector, he owned over 5,000 drawings including many artworks of Rembrandt. He also imitated artworks from the collections he owned. We have digitally enhanced some of his drawings and etchings into high resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.