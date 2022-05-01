The complete series of 38 round watercolor illustrations from The Flower Book (1905) by British artist and designer Sir Edward Burne–Jones (1833–1898). Burne–Jones called his work "a series of illustrations to the Names of Flowers". Illustrations titled with common flower names, but drawn on Arthurian romance, The Bible, classical legend, and oddly not depicting a single flower. We have digitally enhanced this peculiar complete series of The Flower Book. They are in high resolution printable quality and free to download under the CC0 license.