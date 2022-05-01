Chromolithographic patterns from La Plante et ses Applications Ornementales (1896) by Maurice Pillard Verneuil (1869–1942), French artist and decorator in the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movement. Verneuil studied and developed his style from Eugène Grasset, a Franco-Swiss pioneer of Art Nouveau design. Inspired by Japanese art, nature and particularly the sea. He is known for his contributions to the Art Deco movement through the use of bold floral designs on ceramic tiles, wallpapers, textiles, and posters. We have digitally enhanced the decorative illustrations from La Plante et ses Applications Ornementales (1896) for you to download for free under the creative commons 0 license.