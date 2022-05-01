Nude Art Sketches by Auguste Rodin

Enjoy our selection of François Auguste René Rodin (1840–1917)'s sensual women art sketches in this collection. Rodin was born into a poor family. After earning a living through sculpting decorative stoneworks, he entered art school. He then applied a craftsman-like approach to his work and modeled the human body with the naturalism that latterly became his unique style. Considered as the founder of modern sculpture, Rodin's original works clashed with predominant figurative sculpture from traditional themes of mythology and allegory since he celebrated individual human physicality. We have digitally enhanced Rodin's erotic sketches of naked ladies and figures into high resolution printable quality. They are free to download for either commercial or personal use under the Creative Common 0 license.