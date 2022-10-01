Floral & Botanical Designs - Remixed from Illustrations by Mary Vaux Walcott

Hand drawn flower illustrations remixed from artworks by the "Audubon of Botany", Mary Vaux Walcott (1860–1940), American artist and naturalist known for watercolors illustrations of North American wildflowers. She spent many years exploring the difficult terrain in the Canadian Rockies and her success in painting a rare blooming mountain arnica encouraged her to concentrate on botanical illustrations. As a remarkable botanist artist and an unconventional woman, she was elected as the president of the Society of Woman Geographers in 1933.