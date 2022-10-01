Editable Professional CV Templates Set

Basic minimalist & modern aesthetic printable graphic CV templates for fresh graduates, undergraduates, high school & university students, or any professionals in need of a creative resume to showcase their work experience, cover letter, and overall skills of job. Best curriculum vitae available in psd, pdf and vector file format. Enjoy this easy to use creative and professional resumes designed for both entry level and executive positions. Have your pick out of a selection of corporate, feminine, and traditional resumes, edit images and text to make it fit you, then print. Good luck on the job hunt!