Feminine Art Nouveau Designs - Remix from Jan Toorop Artworks

Remixed artworks and design elements from 19-century Dutch-Javanese painter Jan Toorop, famous for highly stylized slim figures, dynamic lines with influence from Indonesian motifs, curvilinear lines, and for experimenting with different artistic styles ranging from Realism, Impressionism, Symbolism, Art Nouveau to Pointillism. His expertise was in producing designs for marketing and advertisements, and his most famous poster artwork “Delft Salad Oil” became so iconic that the Dutch Art Nouveau painting style is given the nickname "the salad oil style".