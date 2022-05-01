Vintage Nude Line Art Remix from Illustrations by Egon Schiele

Austrian artist Egon Schiele focused on the subject matter of human forms and bodies, sometimes, in sexually explicit and erotic manners. His works also explored the depth of emotions and human psychology. Schiele was an eminent figure in Expressionism and produced more than 3,000 pieces of art. His "Kneeling Nude with Raised Hands (1910)" is regarded as one of the most important nude pieces of the 20th century.