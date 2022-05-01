Impressionist Painting Elements - Remix from Art by Edgar Degas

High resolution design elements and backgrounds derived from art by Edgar Degas. His paintings captured the imagery of the “fleeting moments” that is the spirit of the Impressionist movement. Degas’ main subject matters include scenes of daily contemporary life such as portraits of ballet dancers, entertainers, and commoners. Despite denying being an Impressionist, Edgar Degas is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the Impressionist movement along with Monet, Renoir, and Cezanne.