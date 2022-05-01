Feminine Designs - Remixed from Illustrations by Mary Cassatt
Hand drawn feminine illustrations remixed from artworks by Mary Cassatt (1844–1926), an American Impressionist painter, printmaker, and the embodiment of a “New Woman” of the 19th century. She was profoundly interested in depicting the woman’s perspective through art. She often drew pictures of the social lives of ladies relaxing and having tea in the garden during the summertime or focusing on the private lives of women.