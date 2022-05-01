Mary Cassatt (1844–1926) was an American Impressionist painter, printmaker, and the embodiment of a “New Woman” of the 19th century. She spent much of her adult life in France alongside fellow contemporary Impressionists like Edgar Degas, Paul Cezanne, and Claude Monet. She was profoundly interested in depicting the woman’s perspective through art. She often drew pictures of ladies social lives, having tea in the garden during summertime. Cassatt’s famous pastel artwork “Maternal Caress” illustrated the bond between the mother and her child. Enjoy these downloadable high definition public domain illustrations and paintings we have curated for you under the Creative Commons 0 license.