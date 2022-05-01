Design Elements - Remix from Art by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita
Patterns, Backgrounds, Animal Stickers & Women I High Resolution Royalty Free Designs
Vintage illustrations remixed from the artworks by Jewish-Dutch artist Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita, painter, woodblock artist, and designer active in Amsterdam during the late 19th to early 20th century. Linocut patterned backgrounds, seamless patterns, art deco frames and borders, exotic animal illustrations, and more. Download these high definition elements in png, psd and vector formats to use in your own creations and designs.