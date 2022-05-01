Art Deco Ornaments - Remix from Art by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita
Frames & Ornaments in Art Deco Style High Resolution Royalty Free Designs
Art deco style ornaments, frames and other design elements based on the artworks by Jewish-Dutch artist Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita, painter, woodblock artist, and designer active in Amsterdam during the late 19th to early 20th century. Download these high definition ornamental elements in png, psd and vector formats to use in your own creations and designs.