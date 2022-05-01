Design Elements - Remix from Art by Theo van Hoytema

Remixed lithographic design elements based on artworks by the Dutch artist Theodorus “Theo” van Hoytema (1863-1917). Known as a book illustrator, painter, aquarellist and etcher, he is the most famous for his very skillful lithographic work. As a draughtsman at a Zoological Museum most of his prints focused on animas, birds and floral motives. Download these high resolution png, psd and vectors to use as elements in your own creative designs or print as wall art.