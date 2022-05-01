Public Domain Roses
Garden & Wild Rose Illustrations • Royalty Free High Quality Vintage Designs
Beautiful collection of vintage rose illustrations from the public domain. This vintage rose set offers a variety of artworks such as watercolor, oil paintings, drawings and sketches. Including garden and wild roses in pink, red, fuschia, maroon and white. We have selected the most perfect rose images and digitally enhanced into high resolution printable quality. They are free for you to download and use under the creative commons 0 license.