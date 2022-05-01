The Autumn Pumpkin Harvest

The pumpkin patch was full of mature, large orange pumpkins. Homegrown, and ready to be harvested. Nothing says October better than pumpkins. She carefully moved the pumpkins into her wheelbarrow. Her countryside kitchen stood ready, it was time to cook up a storm of deliciousness. Using every part of the pumpkin, she carved faces for Halloween and used the meat and seeds to prepare pumpkin pies and puree for Thanksgiving. Homemade, healthy and hearty. Enjoy these high resolution images and download to use in your own Halloween or Thanksgiving story.