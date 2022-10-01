COVID-19 Vaccine Doodles Set
COVID-19 Virus & Vaccine Distribution Doodles I High Resolution Illustrations
Stop the spread and protect yourself! We’ve created this awesome collection of COVID-19 and virus vaccine design resources in doodle style, available in two color options: Aqua green / Black and white. Easy to use editable templates for presentations and posters, and useful design elements to use in school projects, in informative flyers, or in social media posts, available in png, psd and vector formats.