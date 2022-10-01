Senior Camping & Travel Shoot

Travel in the new normal can be just as fun as in the past, with a tiny bit of precaution. Bring that face mask and sanitizer gel, and head out in nature! Motorhomes and van life is the best way to escape to nature and have a safe and fun adventure. Follow this retired senior couple on their vacation in the hills of California. Amazing images in high resolution quality. Psd camper essential mockups and png objects. Let’s go!