Gustave Caillebotte (1848–1894) was a French painter who combined impressionist and academic styles in his artworks. Despite the fact that he is considered a great impressionist artist today, his posthumous reputation was not as significant. Most of his paintings were kept by his family and not exhibited nor reproduced until the late 20th century. His artworks depict scenes from Parisian streets, modern urban environments, as well as rural country scenes and flowers. We have digitally enhanced some of his paintings and they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.