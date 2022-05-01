Marsden Hartley (1877–1943) is a Maine native and a leading American Modernist painter, along with his contemporaries, Arthur Dove and Georgia O’Keeffe. He is well-known for employing geometric abstraction as well as bold colors and lines. His paintings depicted imagery of nature, landscapes, figures, and still-life. Sponsored by Alfred Stieglitz, Hartley went to Europe in 1912, spending most of his time in Germany, where he met Gertrude Stein, Wassily Kandinsky, and Franz Marc. After returning to America in 1930, he reconnected with the New England of his childhood and started to portray the landscapes of New England in his paintings. We have digitally enhanced some of his paintings and they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.