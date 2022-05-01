Jan van Kessel (1626-1679) was a Flemish artist born in the Dutch port of Antwerp. He belonged to a dynasty of famous painters with his grandfather Jan Brueghel the Elder and his uncle David Teniers the Younger as mentors. In 1645 he joined the Antwerp Guild of Saint Luke as a student of the history painter Simon de Vos. Kessel was inspired by Scientific Naturalism and specialised in painting animals, flowers, insects, and still lifes of bouquets and garlands. We have digitally enhanced some of his beautiful paintings of moths, bees and berries. These artworks are free to download and use under the cc0 license.