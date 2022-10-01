rawpixel
Colorful Bauhaus-Inspired Template Set

Colorful & Retro Bauhaus Style Templates High Resolution Editable Templates in PSD & EPS

Represent your business project with our playful Bauhaus-inspired templates with combination of various colorful muted color tones to give retro poster vibes. Awesome flat design graphics with geometric shapes with a touch of Swiss style as well as abstract Scandinavian. 

Get your editable social media post, website, banner, poster, and many more templates in EPS & PSD now!

 

