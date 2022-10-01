Colorful Fireworks Background & Template Set
Glittery & Colorful Fireworks Templates & Backgrounds • High-Resolution Event Design Resources
Celebrate this colorful collection of fireworks in digital painting. Colors including, white, red, purple, blue, and glittery gold. Design your 4th of July & Independence Day card with our American flag color inspired fireworks, as well as many ready to use editable social media templates for digital greetings. Also included events are birthdays, anniversaries and general celebrations.
Celebrate the holiday with these amazing design resources!