Fashion design prints from Art Gout Beaute (1920-1933) magazine, an exclusive silk cord bound publication from the 1920’s. The magazine featured art deco illustrations from the best designers of the period like Edward Molyneux, Jean Patou, Paul Poiret and more. Each 28 page issue was devoted to showcase the latest couture creations. We have digitally enhanced these public domain women’s apparel designs. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.