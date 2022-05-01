Alfred Stieglitz (1864–1946) was an important American photographer and Georgia O'Keeffe's husband who furthered scientific and artistic photographic studies. He introduced modern art to America through his efforts of running New York art galleries, where he displayed avant-garde artworks. He was influenced by Charles Sheeler and Paul Strand. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain photos. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.