George Stubbs (1724-1806) was a British painter of Naturalism, and is best known for his paintings of hunts and racehorses at Newmarket. Having studied anatomy, his horse pictures were among the most accurate ever made, and achieved new levels of realism. Classified as a sporting painter, he was excluded from a membership at the Royal Academy. Stubbs also painted beautiful exotic animal scenes, as well as local peasant life. We have digitally enhanced some of his incredible animal paintings from the Public Domain. These artworks are free to use and download under the CC0 license.