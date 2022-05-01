Travel to London in The New Normal Shoot
We took a train trip from Bristol to London in The New Normal! Join our photographer and friends as they set out for the city, following covid travel restrictions with masks, alcohol gel and social distancing. Buying tickets online, blogging on the go, and checking out famous UK landmarks. We have turned some of these amazing photos into easy to use mockups. All images are available in high resolution png, psd, tiff, and jpg. Let’s go!