Donatello (1386-1466), an Italian Renaissance artist and sculpture, was born into an influential family in Florence, Italy. He started his education in the house of the Martelli family, one of Florence's richest families. Together with Brunelleschi, Donatello traveled to Rome to excavate the ancient ruins. The two were the first to systematically study ancient ruins for inspiration. This marked the beginning of the Humanist movement in Florence. Donatello’s marble and bronze sculptures influenced many of the young Italian sculptors, including Michelangelo. His most famous sculptures and work include Saint George, David, Zuccone and The Equestrian Statue of Gattamelata. We have digitally enhanced his public domain artwork.It's free to download and use under the CC0 licence.