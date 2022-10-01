Intricate vintage fish illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by Sherman F. Denton (1856–1937). Denton was a talented artist, naturalist, scientist, and entrepreneur. His superb drawings of fish, butterflies, and moths mimic the vivid appearance of living creatures and has gained him national and international attention. We have made these beautiful public domain artworks from our own antique Portfolio Edition of the book (1913) free to download for either personal or commercial purposes.