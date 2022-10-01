A Synopsis of the Birds of Australia
Profiles of Australian birds from A Synopsis of the Birds of Australia and the Adjacent Islands (1837) by John Gould (1804–1881). Another impressive collaboration between John Gould, his wife and illustrator, Elizabeth Gould. This is a great vintage ornithological collection with a kaleidoscopic range of colors, depicting the characters of elegant birds. Enjoy this vibrant public domain collection in high resolution and download the images for free!