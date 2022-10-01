William Blake's Mythological Illustrations
This kaleidoscopic collection of William Blake (1752–1827) depicts the tragedy and suffering of men through mythology masterpieces, 'Milton' and 'Europe: a Prophecy'. The catching feature from his artworks is the intense colors with emotional movements of the characters. We have digitally enhanced and made them free to download for both personal and commercial use, under the Creative Commons 0 license.