Illustrations from "Zoology of New York" (1842–1844) by James Ellsworth De Kay (1792–1851). This rare collection portrays animals observed within the state of New York and its neighbors in a very detailed and realistic way. You will discover a variety of the region's fauna from the ocean, land and forest. These wildlife images are free to download for both personal and commercial use under the CC0 license. Enjoy this digitized zoo collection!