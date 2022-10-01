Grand Voyages to the New World (1596)

In this assorted collection of public domain illustrations from Grand Voyages (1596) by Theodor de Bry, we take you on a journey to the New World. De Bry's vintage illustrations depict the map of the new world and various aspects of the daily lives of the indigenous people including their rituals, warfare, execution methods and punishments. All images in this collection can be downloaded for free under the CC0 license for both personal and commercial use. Be warned, it's not for the faint-hearted!