Scandinavian Bird Illustrations - Remix From The Book Svenska Fåglar
Vintage European Bird Illustrations I High Resolution Royalty Free Designs
Collection of incredibly detailed vintage European bird illustrations. Species like falcons, hawks, owls, woodpecker, seagulls and ducks. Remix from one of Scandinavia's finest natural history books. We have digitally enhanced our own original Svenska Fåglar (Swedish Birds) book by the von Wright brothers (1929 folio version).