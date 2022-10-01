George Shaw's Zoological Lectures
George Shaw's Zoological Lectures Free CC0 High Resolution Animal Illustrations
Another stunning public domain collection by the adventurous George Shaw. Shaw escaped church life to become a naturalist and botanist and later went onto to work with Charles Darwin. His journey also saw him become one of the first in England to examine the wondrous Platypus. New species discovered at the time were presented at his lectures at the Royal Institution between 1806 to 1896. These vintage illustrations can be downloaded for free for both personal and commercial use.