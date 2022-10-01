Incredible original typography from Hermann Esser's (1845–1908) Draughtsman's Alphabets: A Series of Plain and Ornamental Alphabets. Designed especially for engineers, architects, draughtsmen and painters, etc. This calligraphy collection consists of a variety of antique fonts such as Old English, Gothic, Egyptian, and much more. In addition to numerical fonts, North points, vintage frames, conventional signs and hill shading. Great for vintage themed invitations and posters, these printables are free for you to download under the public domain.