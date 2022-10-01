Shima-Shima
Shima-Shima Free Creative Commons Japanese Woodblock Patterns and Motifs
Beautiful patterns from our own original Shima-Shima (1904), a collection of color woodblock textile motifs by the Japanese designer and painter Furuya Korin (1875–1910). Korin made this vintage collection pretty colorful with the combination of geometric shapes and plaid patterns. Download and enjoy these public domain patterns for free in high resolution and printable quality for personal or commercial use, under the CC0 license.