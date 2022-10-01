Treasures of Ancient Egypt
Ancient Egypt Art Free CC0 Public Domain Images • Various Artists
Discover the ancient civilization of Egypt. This 'Treasures of Ancient Egypt' collection will take you back in time through the majestic paintings of Pharaohs, princes and princesses, clothing etc.
Egyptian art collectors and all artists alike will be sure to love this digitally-enhanced printable collection. Under the Creative Commons 0 license, these artworks can be downloaded for personal or commercial use.