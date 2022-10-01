Monuments de l'Égypte et de la Nubie
The Monuments of Egypt and Nubia Free CC0 Public Domain Egyptian Illustrations
Monuments de l'Égypte et de la Nubie (1835–1845) by Jean François Champollion (1790–1832) is a collection of drawings of ancient Egypt with their hoary writings: Hieroglyphics. In this collection, you will study the oldest monuments and tools built by man and also portrayal of ancient wars and mythological tales. Enjoy these high resolution drawings with a CC0 license access and download for free without any usage restrictions.