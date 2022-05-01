Carol M. Highsmith's America
Carol M. Highsmith High Resolution Public Domain Travel Landscape Photography
Stunning images from Carol M. Highsmith's monumental Library of Congress Collection. For 38 years Carol has travelled America capturing beautiful moments in time, preserving them for future generations. By donating these images to the Library of Congress she has generously made these images available to the public domain for everyone to enjoy.
We are delighted to bring you our favorites here. You can view the entire archive at the Library of Congress